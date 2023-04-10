AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.5-60.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.88 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

AUDC stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $454.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm is involved in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

