ssv.network (SSV) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.01 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. ssv.network has a total market cap of $386.01 million and $17.01 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be bought for about $34.85 or 0.00123215 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ssv.network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ssv.network Profile

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

