Marietta Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 194,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 404,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $186.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.50. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $207.40.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

