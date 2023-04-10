Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $54.92 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.21.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

