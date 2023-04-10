21,550 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $215.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $557.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

