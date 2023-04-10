iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 213,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCV opened at $61.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $71.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.56.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

