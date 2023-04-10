Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,720 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,286,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,104,000 after buying an additional 195,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after buying an additional 206,370 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $64.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.