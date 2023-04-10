Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $853,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

