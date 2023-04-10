Leeward Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.10 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day moving average is $138.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

