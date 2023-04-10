Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,752 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Shares of TT opened at $170.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

