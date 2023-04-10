Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after acquiring an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $139.10 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

