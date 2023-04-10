Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,583.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,507.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2,155.15. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,677.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

