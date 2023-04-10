Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Holdings Trimmed by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

BATS VUSB opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

