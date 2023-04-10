Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.60

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0236 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.