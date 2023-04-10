Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.60

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 4.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
