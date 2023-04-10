MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. MetLife makes up about 1.6% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 296.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after buying an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $59.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.