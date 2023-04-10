Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.02

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 1101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $689.86 million, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $7,253,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth about $14,354,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,719,000 after buying an additional 431,183 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,862,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

