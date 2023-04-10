Leeward Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 63,034 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BIV stock opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

