Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.01

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.
Apollomics Price Performance
About Apollomics
Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollomics (APLM)
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
- Back from the Dead, IBM’s Watson AI is Alive and Re-Emerging
- Real Estate Macros Giving Weyerhaeuser Management Confidence
Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.