Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.01

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Apollomics Price Performance

About Apollomics

(Get Rating)

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.