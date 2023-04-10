York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.67

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.67 and last traded at $47.67, with a volume of 120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YORW shares. TheStreet raised shares of York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.84.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Equities analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2027 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On York Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in York Water by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in shares of York Water by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in York Water by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in York Water by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in York Water by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.