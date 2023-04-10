MELD (MELD) Price Tops $0.0173 on Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. MELD has a total market cap of $27.66 million and $1.74 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MELD Token Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,597,795,044 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01733975 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,623,993.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

