MOBLAND (SYNR) One Day Volume Hits $139,917.14

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $139,917.14 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

