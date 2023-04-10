LooksRare Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $66.70 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

