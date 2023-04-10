UBS Group Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $310.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.27.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $227.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.34. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $1,396,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,881.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.12, for a total transaction of $1,832,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,700 shares of company stock valued at $52,449,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 273.0% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 41.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

