Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CERE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.
Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %
CERE opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
