Cumberland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $378.32 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.38. The firm has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

