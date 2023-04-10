Cumberland Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 9.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $22,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.32. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $126.00.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
