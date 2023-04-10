Cumberland Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 9.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $22,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.32. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $126.00.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.