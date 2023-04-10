The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

