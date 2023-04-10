iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $57.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.