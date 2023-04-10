iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises 2.3% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 183,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 31,050 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 479,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 560,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $34.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

