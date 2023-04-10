Cumberland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 165,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,000. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF comprises about 4.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned 4.94% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,450,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000.

XTN opened at $69.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.30. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $63.47 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78.

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

