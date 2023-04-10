Cumberland Advisors Inc. Takes $10.26 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 358,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

