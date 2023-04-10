Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $208.05 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.50. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.