Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 401 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 332,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $130.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

