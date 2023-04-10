Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises 2.6% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of WSM opened at $116.96 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
