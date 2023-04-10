Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,803 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $120.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.80 and its 200 day moving average is $111.49.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

