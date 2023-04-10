Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Planning Center Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,425 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 8.5% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Planning Center Inc. owned 0.35% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $28,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,779,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,951,000 after buying an additional 525,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,723,000 after acquiring an additional 287,044 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,058,000 after purchasing an additional 240,698 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,713,000 after purchasing an additional 447,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 4,466,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.