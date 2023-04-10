Planning Center Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines stock opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

