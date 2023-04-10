Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 6,050 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 1.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fiserv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.95.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

