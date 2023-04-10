Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Novartis by 4.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $96.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $96.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

