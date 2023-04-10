Thomas Story & Son LLC Sells 7,604 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 0.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $82.19 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.79.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

