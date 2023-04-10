Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 11,984 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 372,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NR. TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Shares of NR stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Minge acquired 10,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,341.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources



Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segment includes the site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

