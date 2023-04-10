O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Thomas Story & Son LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 6.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,422,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $861.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $830.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $811.25. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $873.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

