Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 69,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSM opened at $36.75 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

