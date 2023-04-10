Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 6,860 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lessened its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,292 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,553,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,612,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after buying an additional 1,655,669 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $23.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.