Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Buys 5,850 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,378,000. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.