Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Sells 7,498 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 0.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

