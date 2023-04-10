SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Purchased by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 2,845.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4,635.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 584,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 572,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

