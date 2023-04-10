Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 217,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 398,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 100,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $47.29 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

