Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) is Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 561,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,287 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $26.12 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.