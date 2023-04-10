Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,055 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

